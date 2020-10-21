Left Menu
Development News Edition

Absconding GJM supremo Bimal Gurung spotted outside Gorkha Bhavan near Kolkata

GJM supremo Bimal Gurung, on the run since 2017 following an agitation for statehood in Darjeeling, was on Wednesday spotted outside Gorkha Bhavan in Salt Lake area near here, where he had arrived to address a press meet, official sources said. This is for the first time Gurung came out in the open following the Darjeeling unrest in 2017.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:56 IST
Absconding GJM supremo Bimal Gurung spotted outside Gorkha Bhavan near Kolkata

GJM supremo Bimal Gurung, on the run since 2017 following an agitation for statehood in Darjeeling, was on Wednesday spotted outside Gorkha Bhavan in Salt Lake area near here, where he had arrived to address a press meet, official sources said. The police, which was also present at the venue, did not arrest Gurung, who has been charged with more than 150 cases, including those under UAPA, for his alleged involvement in the agitation three years ago, the sources said.

Authorities at Gorkha Bhavan, however, refused to let him in, following which the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader, seen waiting in his car, left the place. This is for the first time Gurung came out in the open following the Darjeeling unrest in 2017. He had been hiding since then to evade arrest.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Signzy raises $5.4mn led by Arkam Ventures, Mastercard

Signzy, a no code AI platform, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 5.4 million about Rs 39.8 crore led by Arkam Ventures and Mastercard. Signzys existing investors, Kalaari Capital and Stellaris Venture Partners also participated in the cur...

South Africa's Denel flags funding gap for key defence tasks

South African state arms firm Denel said on Wednesday it faced a funding gap of around 2.75 billion rand 168 million over the next five years for key capabilities such as ammunition production and aircraft maintenance.Denel, which makes mil...

Advent leads $150m Series C in Tekion at $1b+ valuation

Tekion, a cloud technology company and provider of SaaS retail operating platform, Automotive Retail Cloud ARC, on Wednesday announced its Series C financing round of USD 150 million at over a USD one billion valuation. The funding round wa...

Illegal firearms supplier held from northwest Delhi

A man has been arrested for allegedly supplying illegal firearms to criminals in Delhi and its neighbouring areas, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Sajid, hails from the Mewat region of Rajasthans Bharatpur district. He has been suppl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020