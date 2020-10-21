Absconding GJM supremo Bimal Gurung spotted outside Gorkha Bhavan near Kolkata
GJM supremo Bimal Gurung, on the run since 2017 following an agitation for statehood in Darjeeling, was on Wednesday spotted outside Gorkha Bhavan in Salt Lake area near here, where he had arrived to address a press meet, official sources said. This is for the first time Gurung came out in the open following the Darjeeling unrest in 2017.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:56 IST
GJM supremo Bimal Gurung, on the run since 2017 following an agitation for statehood in Darjeeling, was on Wednesday spotted outside Gorkha Bhavan in Salt Lake area near here, where he had arrived to address a press meet, official sources said. The police, which was also present at the venue, did not arrest Gurung, who has been charged with more than 150 cases, including those under UAPA, for his alleged involvement in the agitation three years ago, the sources said.
Authorities at Gorkha Bhavan, however, refused to let him in, following which the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader, seen waiting in his car, left the place. This is for the first time Gurung came out in the open following the Darjeeling unrest in 2017. He had been hiding since then to evade arrest.
- READ MORE ON:
- Gurung
- Gorkha Janmukti Morcha
- Gorkha Bhavan
- Bimal Gurung
ALSO READ
GJM supremo Bimal Gurung, scheduled to address a press meet, was left waiting as authorities at Salt Lake's Gorkha Bhavan, next to Kolkata, did not let him in: Official sources.
GJM supremo Bimal Gurung, who was on the run since 2017 following agitation in Darjeeling, spotted at Salt Lake, close to Kolkata: Official sources.