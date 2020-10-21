Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: EC frets as parties violate distancing norms during poll campaigning

"It has come to the notice of the Commission instances of such public meetings where large crowds assembled in utter violation of social distancing, and the political leaders and campaigners addressing the gatherings without wearing masks in complete disregard of the guidelines and instructions issued by the Election Commission," the poll panel said. By not following the norms, the EC said, the political parties and candidates are not only flouting its guidelines "with impunity but exposing themselves as well as the public attending the rallies or meetings to the danger of infection during the pandemic".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 18:04 IST
COVID-19: EC frets as parties violate distancing norms during poll campaigning
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Election Commission on Wednesday took a serious view of "utter violation" of social distancing norms during poll campaigning and leaders addressing public meetings without wearing masks in complete disregard of its guidelines. In an advisory issued to presidents and general secretaries of all recognised national and state parties, the poll panel said chief electoral officers and the district machinery would be expected to invoke appropriate and relevant penal provisions against candidates concerned as well as organisers responsible for such violations.

Separate instructions for strict compliance of guidelines are being issued to chief electoral officers and state governments of poll-going states, it said. "It has come to the notice of the Commission instances of such public meetings where large crowds assembled in utter violation of social distancing, and the political leaders and campaigners addressing the gatherings without wearing masks in complete disregard of the guidelines and instructions issued by the Election Commission," the poll panel said.

By not following the norms, the EC said, the political parties and candidates are not only flouting its guidelines "with impunity but exposing themselves as well as the public attending the rallies or meetings to the danger of infection during the pandemic". As the most important stakeholders in the electoral process, the parties are duty-bound to observe the norms determined by the Commission for electioneering, it noted.

Non-compliance of instructions during the period of public interface will attract actions as per provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides invocation of the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions, the EC warned referring to its guidelines issued in August. "The Commission has taken a serious view of the laxity on the part of political parties and candidates, on the ground, in terms of maintaining crowd discipline, and hereby reiterates and further advises them to demonstrate utmost vigil and care during electioneering," the advisory said.

Campaigning is on for Bihar Assembly polls as well as for bye-elections in other states. Assembly polls in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Most of the assembly bypolls will be held on November 3. Bypolls to the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar and some assembly seats in Manipur will take place on November 7.

The election commission's advisory comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to follow all COVID guidelines, including wearing of masks, especially during the festive season. With the onset of festival season, PM Modi on Tuesday made an impassioned appeal to people to follow COVID-19 guidelines, saying this is not the time to be careless as the virus is still around and even a small negligence can dampen the festive spirit.

The poll panel also referred to its October 9 advisory in which it had sought the cooperation of all political parties in following instructions related to COVID-19 at all stages, especially wherever public interface in physical form is involved. The previous advisory had said the observance of preventive measures, including wearing masks, use of sanitiser and social distancing is a duty cast upon all the stakeholders in the larger interest of public health.

"As representatives of public, this onerous responsibility rests with the political parties to ensure that they not only cooperate with the district machinery in following the due norms of public health safety as prescribed but also instil a sense of discipline for civic behaviour in their cadre while doing ground management during campaign times," it had said. The Election Commission said it seeks the fullest cooperation from parties so that its district election machinery ensures that all the preventive measures are adhered to by every participant, including organisers. In August this year, the EC had issued broad guidelines for polls to be held amid the pandemic. According to the guidelines, a group of five people, including candidates but excluding security personnel, is allowed to take part in door-to-door campaigning.

For roadshows, the commission said convoys of vehicles should be broken after every five vehicles instead of 10 (excluding security vehicles). Public gatherings and rallies can be held subject to adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. The district election officer should identify in advance dedicated grounds for public gatherings with clearly marked entry and exit points. In all such identified grounds, the district election officer should put markers in advance to ensure social distancing norms.

The district election officer and district superintendent of police should ensure that the number of attendees does not exceed the limit prescribed by the State Disaster Management Authority for public gatherings, the EC had said. To ensure social distancing norms on polling days, the panel had said that there will be a maximum 1,000 electors instead of 1,500 in a polling station.

In view of this, the state is creating an additional around 34,000 polling stations which are 45 per cent more and will increase the total number of polling stations to around 1,06,000..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Obama-nominated judge to hear U.S. antitrust case against Google -filing

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, who was nominated to the court by President Barack Obama, has been selected at random to hear the U.S. Justice Departments case against Alphabets Google, according to a court filing on Wednesday. Mehta, who w...

Odisha man kills fellow villager with arrow over land dispute

A 55-year-old tribal man has been killed after he was shot with an arrow allegedly by a fellow villager in Odishas Mayurbhanj district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Kukudimundi village in Gorumahisani police station ...

France's AP-HP says Roche's Actemra limits need for ICU in COVID-19 patients

A drug that fights inflammation made by Switzerlands Roche limits the need for a transfer to intensive care units for patients suffering from moderate to severe COVID-19 related pneumonia, Paris hospitals group AP-HP said on Wednesday.Roche...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Markets mixed with all eyes on stimulus talks

Global stocks sought direction on Wednesday, while gold hit a one-week high and the dollar fell to a six-week low as investors waited to see whether an agreement could be reached on a fresh U.S. coronavirus relief package. The White House a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020