UK says China seeking biggest maritime fleet in the world

UK says China seeking biggest maritime fleet in the worldReuters | London | Updated: 21-10-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 18:19 IST
Britain's defence minister said on Wednesday that China was seeking to build the world's biggest surface and subsurface maritime fleet.
"China is growing the largest maritime surface and subsurface fleet in the world," Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told the Atlantic Future Forum. "Our competitors continue to challenge us in the grey zone between war and peace."