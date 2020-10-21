Police Commemoration Day observed in Nagaland

Nagaland on Wednesday joined the nation in observing Police Commemoration Day by remembering the sacrifices made by security personnel in the line of duty and also their services in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Nagaland Director General of Police T John Longkumer and other police officers laid wreaths at a martyrs' memorial which has an epitaph bearing names of 265 personnel who laid their lives defending the nation in the last one year.

The commemoration programme was held at New Police Reserve here. "We gather here today to remember the sacrifices of policemen all over India. Their sacrifice aimed at securing a better tomorrow for all of us," the DGP said.

The day is observed to pay homage to 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in an ambush by Chinese troops in 1959 in Ladakh's Hot Spring area. "We pay our respects to brave and valiant police personnel who sacrificed their valuable lives to protect the integrity and security of the country," he said.

The DGP also mentioned about the contribution made by the police personnel to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease. Citing data of the Bureau of Police Research and Development, he said over 1.35 lakh policemen in the country have tested positive for the infection and 802 have lost their lives.