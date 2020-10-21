125 criminals killed in police encounters since March 2017: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said 125 criminals had been gunned down by the state police between March 20, 2017 and October 5 this year. Addressing the Police Commemoration Day programme held at the Reserve Police Lines here, Adityanath said, "In the period from March 20, 2017 to October 5, 2020; as many as 125 criminals have been killed in encounters, while 2,607 have been injured." "As many as 13 policemen have attained martyrdom while displaying exemplary courage," he added.

The chief minister said during the same period, 988 policemen got injured while 9,578 criminals carrying rewards were arrested. He said as many as 3,786 posts have been created for the formation of women battalions in Lucknow, Budaun and Gorakhpur. Adityanath also paid tributes to the policemen, who had laid down their lives in the line of duty. "Along with martyred policemen, martyrs from the central para-military forces, from para-military forces of other states and from the Army (belonging to UP), dependents of 122 martyrs have been given financial assistance of Rs 26.95 crore," he said.

"The family members of the slain policemen of Bikru encounter have been given Rs 1 crore instead of Rs 50 lakh," he added. Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey and had fallen to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 3.