NIA team interrogates a student, not for terror link : police

A NIA team team Wednesday interrogated a student after picking him up from a place under Khandagiri police station area here but not for any terror link, police said. The student was questioned for about five hours at Khandagiri police station but the reason for it was not disclosed to the media. He was picked up with help of the Odisha Police.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:33 IST
Representative image

He was picked up with help of the Odisha Police. The commissioner of police S S Sarangi said As per our information, the interrogation is not linked to any terrorist activities.

The student was not taken to any undisclosed location for interrogation but was interrogated at the Khandagiri police station itself, he said. None has been detained or arrested by the central agency and its team has already completed its interrogation and left, Sarangi said.

He asked the media not to disclose the student's name or identity.

