Delhi police arrest illegal firearms supplier, seize 21 pistols
Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested an inter-state arms trafficker and seized 21 pistols and 40 live cartridges from his possession.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:41 IST
The accused has been booked under the Arms act.
"An inter-state arms trafficker has been arrested and 21 illegal pistols and 40 live cartridges recovered. The accused has been booked under Arms act," said an official of Special Cell, Delhi Police. (ANI)