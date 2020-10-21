Yediyurappa commends Army's humanitarian assistance in flood-affected areas in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa during his visit to Kalburagi on Wednesday, praised the Army for their humanitarian assistance in flood-affected areas in north interior Karnataka. "The Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa during his visit to Kalburagi on October 21 commended the Army for its prompt response to the Civil Administration's call for Humanitarian Assistance in flood-affected areas in North Interior Karnataka," Press Information Bureau (defense wing) said in a press release.

"Twenty flood relief and ten Engineer Task Force (ETF) Teams from the MEG, MARATHA LI Centre and Bison Division from Hyderabad have been actively involved in these operations in the four districts of Vijayapur, Kalburagi, Yadgir and Raichur since Oct 18," the release stated. Earlier, army had provided aid and enabled the evacuation of marooned locals and saved valuable lives in these areas. (ANI)