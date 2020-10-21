Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. will not change Syria policy to win release of Americans - Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the United States will not change policy toward Syria to obtain the release of U.S. journalist Austin Tice and other detained Americans. "Our ask is that the Syrians release Mr. Tice, tell us what they know. We're not going to change American policy to do that."

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:58 IST
U.S. will not change Syria policy to win release of Americans - Pompeo

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the United States will not change policy toward Syria to obtain the release of U.S. journalist Austin Tice and other detained Americans.

"Our ask is that the Syrians release Mr. Tice, tell us what they know. They have chosen not to do that," Pompeo told a State Department news conference. "We'll continue to work for the return not only of Austin, but for every American that's held. We're not going to change American policy to do that."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

High kicks: The Pakistani football star training girls in the Hindu Kush

Adds detail in pars 8 and 9 By Zofeen T. EbrahimKARACHI, Pakistan, Oct 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - R unning a football club for girls from poor families in a remote, mountainous area of Pakistan is hard enough at the best of times, let ...

Cong urges govt to rollback raised railway fares for upcoming festive season

The Congress on Wednesday accused the railways of charging higher fares for festival special trains and urged the government to roll back the raised prices to help people during the festive season. Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said ...

German health minister tests positive for coronavirus - ministry

German Health Minister Jens Spahn tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon, the health ministry said, adding that he had placed himself in home quarantine.The minister, 40, was suffering from cold-like symptoms, the minist...

Soccer-Rashford urges MPs to back school meals campaign

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has warned members of the British Parliament to not turn a blind eye to vulnerable families as the House of Commons prepare to vote on a Labour Party plan to extend free school meals in the country....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020