U.S. will not change Syria policy to win release of Americans - Pompeo
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the United States will not change policy toward Syria to obtain the release of U.S. journalist Austin Tice and other detained Americans. "Our ask is that the Syrians release Mr. Tice, tell us what they know. We're not going to change American policy to do that."Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:58 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the United States will not change policy toward Syria to obtain the release of U.S. journalist Austin Tice and other detained Americans.
"Our ask is that the Syrians release Mr. Tice, tell us what they know. They have chosen not to do that," Pompeo told a State Department news conference. "We'll continue to work for the return not only of Austin, but for every American that's held. We're not going to change American policy to do that."
- READ MORE ON:
- Americans
- Syrians
- American
- Austin
- Mike Pompeo
ALSO READ
Trump urges Americans to 'get out there' after return from hospital
Americans will give befitting reply to Biden family 'corruption': Trump Jr
Syrians ask German prosecutors to look into chemical attacks
More than 4 million Americans have already voted, suggesting record turnout
Nearly 4 million Americans have already voted, suggesting record election turnout