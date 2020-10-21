Left Menu
Development News Edition

Multilateralism in serious danger, time to reform UN: Jaishankar

Negotiation means you take it from point A to point B and then you pick up at point B to point C," he said. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said the UN faces a "crisis of confidence" without comprehensive reforms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 21:57 IST
Multilateralism in serious danger, time to reform UN: Jaishankar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sounding a note of caution, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said multilateralism is in serious danger and it would be in the interest of the global community to reform the United Nations. "If we can continue the way we are and given the fact that there is less and less common ground, especially between the P5, the permanent five powers...actually, we are going to make the UN less credible, less relevant, and I don't think the world wants that," he said.

He said this during a panel discussion on the occasion of the release of book 'Portraits of Power: Half a Century of Being at Ring Side' written by former bureaucrat and current Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh. The minister said it is time to reform the United Nations and move beyond speeches and commitments.

In the past 15 years, the UN reform process is a bit like the Groundhog Day, he said, adding that every year, they have the same conversation and start all over again. "If this is to be serious, it has to be a negotiation. Negotiation means text, and record. Negotiation means you take it from point A to point B and then you pick up at point B to point C," he said.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said the UN faces a "crisis of confidence" without comprehensive reforms. "We cannot fight today's challenges with outdated structures. Without comprehensive reforms, the UN faces a crisis of confidence." Modi had said this at the high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. Observing that multilateralism is in serious danger today, Jaishankar said that after the Second World War, international politics produced genuine multilateralism but today, "we are seeing more and more balance of interests, the bigger countries even more so really being very much focused on their own interests".

In order to preserve multilateralism, the countries need to move forward, he added. "If multilateralism becomes like a reflection of one view of what globalisation is about, then I think that is putting multilateralism in as much danger as a balance of interest approach," Jaishankar said He added, "If you democratise multilateralism, I would say it has a better chance of survival which brings me naturally to the second question that is reforming the United Nations." India would enter the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member on January 1.

"We are pushing for reform in multilateralism partly because obviously it's in our interest but frankly because we think it's good for the world and we see a lot of tailwinds out there. We see that a lot of countries would like us to move forward on this cause," the minister added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IFSCA prescribes regulatory framework for REITs, InvITs in IFSC

The International Financial Services Centres Authority IFSCA on Wednesday prescribed the regulatory framework for Real Estate Investment Trusts REITs and Infrastructure Investment Trusts InvITs in IFSC. IFSCA has permitted global participan...

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Brazilian health authority Anvisa said on Wednesday that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has died, stating it had received data from an investigation into the matter. Th...

French prosecutor says students helped killer find teacher

The 18-year-old suspected killer of a French teacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet in class paid students to help him identify the victim, Frances terrorism prosecutor said on Wednesday. Prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said a 14-...

Siraj's double wicket-maiden effort sinks KKR

Pacer Mohammed Sirajs fiery opening spell, accentuated by two rare wicket-maiden overs, set up Royal Challengers Bangalores dominant eight-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, here on Wednesday. Siraj virtually killed the contest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020