Six armed men decamp with copper from powerhouse in UP's Shamli

Six unidentified armed men looted copper wires worth several lakhs from a power substation after threatening the staff at gunpoint and later locking them up in a room in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday. The incident happened on Tuesday night at the powerhouse in Dulla Garhi village under Garhi Pukhta police station area of the district, they said.

According to the FIR registered after a complaint was filed by the substation junior engineer Sorabh Saxena, the six armed men entered the place and restrained system security officer (SSO) of the powerhouse Mahesh Kumar and lineman Monu. They decamped with copper wires worth several lakhs after damaging a transformer, it stated.

Later, the two employees were freed on Wednesday morning by locals and police were informed. This is the second such incident this month after armed men looted copper wires worth Rs 30 lakh from a powerhouse at Ambeta village in the same area on October 14.