Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP police secures nearly 11k undertakings from potential troublemakers against women

In the last three days, since the launch of the Mission Shakti, aimed at making women feel safe and secure at public places, the police have secured a total of 10,609 undertakings, including 3,392 from the parents of underage suspects, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi. He said a total of 1,716 Anti-Romeo Squads are patrolling the state and they have confronted and checked as many as 93,638 people at 24,951 spots all over the state.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:49 IST
UP police secures nearly 11k undertakings from potential troublemakers against women
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Anti-Romeo Squads of Uttar Pradesh police have been able to secure nearly 11,000 undertakings from potential trouble makers against women and girls to desist from committing any mischief against them, a government official said on Wednesday. In the last three days, since the launch of the Mission Shakti, aimed at making women feel safe and secure at public places, the police have secured a total of 10,609 undertakings, including 3,392 from the parents of underage suspects, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi.

He said a total of 1,716 Anti-Romeo Squads are patrolling the state and they have confronted and checked as many as 93,638 people at 24,951 spots all over the state. The maximum checks occurred in districts like Hardoi, Rae Bareli and Lakhimpur Khiri, he said in a statement.

In the last three days, the UP emergency service number 112 received 2,692 complaints of domestic violence while police response vans acted on 410 complaints of eve-teasing. Women Powerline 1090 received 8,141 complaints, the statement said. The Uttar Pradesh government launched the "Mission Shakti" amid criticism of law and order situation in the state after a string of rape incidents, including the alleged gang-rape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman of Hathras district last month.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

Nokia, Telia Company sign five-year deal to deploy 5G in Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rape accused flees with cop's pistol, gets shot and arrested in Greater Noida

A rape acused man allegedly tried to escape after snatching a pistol from a policeman in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Wednesday but was arrested again following a brief exchange of fire, officials said. The accused was arrested by a team...

Kenyan documentary spotlights activist torn between family and the struggle

Kenyan documentary Softie opens in 2013 with Njeri Mwangi standing in a doorway, light illuminating a sleepy toddler on her hip as her husband Boniface sieves buckets of clotted blood outside.The next day, he dumps the blood and coaxes a he...

Turkey said to consider a return to some coronavirus curbs

Turkey is considering re-imposing some measures to stem rising coronavirus cases such as stay-home orders for younger and older people or even weekend lockdowns, but will avoid hurting the economic recovery, a senior official said. The offi...

BRIEF-Kuwait Airways Resumes Flights To Saudi Arabia As Of Oct. 25 - Tweet

Kuwait Airways Corp KSC KUWAIT AIRWAYS RESUMES FLIGHTS TO THREE SAUDI ARABIAN CITIES, RIYADH, JEDDAH, AND DAMMAM, AS OF OCT. 25 - TWEET Source text for Eikon IDhttpstwitter.comKuwaitAirwaysstatus1318985119215079424 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020