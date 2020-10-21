5 men held for looting jewellery shop in Ghaziabad

Five men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly robbing valuables from a jewellery shop in Ghaziabad on September 29, police said. During a special drive for verification of tenants, Indirapuram police spotted three suspects in a flat. During interrogation, the three accused confessed to have robbed the jewellery outlet last month with the help of their two accomplices who were to arrive later in the day from Muzaffarnagar.

Upon getting a tip-off from them, police arrested the other two when they came on a motorcycle after a brief chase, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI. Finding themselves cornered by the police, they fell off their motorbike and opened fire at the policemen, who shot one of them in his leg.

The five accused were identified as Kasim, Shameem, Abdul, Vishal and Asgar. They confessed to have robbed the jewellers apart from being part of two other robberies over the last two years in the city. Police have recovered four country-made pistols, eight live cartridges and a motorcycle apart from the stolen gold ornaments.