Left Menu
Development News Edition

2-day police custody for BJP leader held for shooting dead man in UP's Ballia

Chief Judicial Magistrate Ramesh Kushwaha remanded Singh in police custody to enable the police to recover the murder weapon, a country-made pistol, from the accused and for his custodial interrogation as part of the ongoing probe into the case. CJM Kushwaha handed over the BJP leader's custody to police taking note of his confession that he had shot dead Jaiprakash Pal in the presence of civil and police officials during the allotment process of a subsidised ration shop in Durjanpur village under Reoti police station area.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 21-10-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 23:35 IST
2-day police custody for BJP leader held for shooting dead man in UP's Ballia

A Ballia court on Wednesday remanded BJP leader Dhirendra Pratap Singh, arrested for allegedly shooting dead a man in Durjanpur village of the district during the allotment of a ration shop, in police custody for two days. Chief Judicial Magistrate Ramesh Kushwaha remanded Singh in police custody to enable the police to recover the murder weapon, a country-made pistol, from the accused and for his custodial interrogation as part of the ongoing probe into the case.

CJM Kushwaha handed over the BJP leader's custody to police taking note of his confession that he had shot dead Jaiprakash Pal in the presence of civil and police officials during the allotment process of a subsidised ration shop in Durjanpur village under Reoti police station area. The court, however, remanded Singh in police custody for only two days, rejecting the prosecution demand for seven-day custody.

The court remands the accused in police custody from 10 am on Thursday till 10 am Saturday, said the court. Singh is presently lodged in Ballia jail under judicial custody following his arrest by Lucknow STF on Sunday.

While remanding Singh to police custody, the court rejected the defence counsel Harivansh Singh's argument that his client had not made any confession to the police and the police is seeking his custody to further implicate him in the case. But the court rejected the argument saying that as per judicial precedents, the police cannot be denied the custody of the accused on the basis of his claims in the court.

Citing the police remand application that was filed by Reoti SHO Praveen Kumar Singh, the court said the accused had told the police that he had concealed the murder weapon at such a place that he alone could get it recovered. The accused is also needed to be interrogated by the police to find out who gave shelter to Singh when he fled after committing the crime.

While allowing Singh's police custody, the court ordered police to get the accused medically examined before taking him into its custody from Ballia district jail. The court also warned police against meting out any inhuman treatment to Singh and allowed him to have his counsel accompany him to watch the police proceeding from a distance.

The Ballia police, meanwhile, on Wednesday, arrested a close relative Dharmendra Singh of BJP leader Singh for his alleged involvement in the crime. Reoti SHO Praveen Singh said Dharmendra Singh is not named as an accused in the FIR but is suspected to be involved in the crime.

The SHO said the FIR in the murder case was lodged against seven to eight named accused and 20 to 25 unknown persons. Meanwhile, state chief of Karni Sena Pradeep Singh was stopped in Azamgarh from coming to Ballia, following which Karni Sena workers staged a protest at Phephana crossing in Ballia. District Magistrate H P Shahi and Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath reached the spot.

After this, the protestors submitted a letter to the officials, and called off their protests. Vehicular movement was disrupted for a long time because of the stir..

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

Nokia, Telia Company sign five-year deal to deploy 5G in Finland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India-assisted Mangdechhu hydroelectric project in Bhutan wins prestigious award

India-assisted Mangdechhu hydroelectric project in Bhutan has been awarded the prestigious Brunel Medal for excellence in civil engineering by the UK-based Institute of Civil Engineers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 720 M...

Soccer-Pele approaches 80 amid GOAT debate

Brazilian soccer great Pele celebrates his 80th birthday this week and he is still revered in his home country even if his once unassailable position as the greatest player of all time is under increasing scrutiny. The Santos, New York Cosm...

ANALYSIS-Biden presidency could cut slow path to resumed Iran, Venezuela oil exports

Democratic U.S. presidential hopeful Joe Bidens promised return to diplomacy with OPEC-members Iran and Venezuela could cut a path for a return of their oil exports should he win, but not before many months at least of verifications, talks ...

Thai protesters march in show of strength against government

Student-led protesters in Thailand defiantly marched to the streets near the prime ministers office on Wednesday night, repeating their demand that he step down even as he urged them to let Parliament deal with their calls for democratic re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020