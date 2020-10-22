Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. intelligence agencies say Iran, Russia have tried to interfere in 2020 election

But Ratcliffe said that government officials "have already seen Iran sending spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest and damage President Trump." Ratcliffe was referring to emails sent Wednesday and designed to look like they came from the pro-Trump Proud Boys group, according to government sources. The second government source said U.S. authorities have evidence that Russia and Iran had tried to hack into voter roll data in unidentified states.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 07:55 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 07:55 IST
U.S. intelligence agencies say Iran, Russia have tried to interfere in 2020 election

U.S. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that Russia and Iran have both tried to interfere with the 2020 presidential election. Ratcliffe made the announcements at a hastily arranged news conference that also included FBI Director Chris Wray.

The announcement two weeks before the election showed the level of alarm among top U.S. officials that foreign actors were seeking to undermine Americans' confidence in the integrity of the vote and spread misinformation in an attempt to sway its outcome. "We have confirmed that some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran, and separately, by Russia," Ratcliffe said during the news conference. Most of that voter registration is public. But Ratcliffe said that government officials "have already seen Iran sending spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest and damage President Trump."

Ratcliffe was referring to emails sent Wednesday and designed to look like they came from the pro-Trump Proud Boys group, according to government sources. U.S. intelligence agencies previously warned that Iran might interfere to hurt Trump and that Russia was trying to help him in the election.

Outside experts said that if Ratcliffe was correct, Iran would be trying to make Trump look bad by calling attention to support and threats by the sometimes violent group. A spokesman for Iran's mission to the United Nations denied Iran had sought to meddle in the U.S. election.

"Iran has no interest in interfering in the U.S. election and no preference for the outcome," spokesman Alireza Miryousefi said in a statement. U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who received a classified briefing on Wednesday afternoon on election security, said he disagreed with Ratcliffe that Iran was specifically trying to hurt Trump.

"It was clear to me that the intent of Iran in this case and Russia in many more cases is to basically undermine confidence in our elections. This action I do not believe was aimed ... at discrediting President Trump," Schumer told MSNBC in an interview. White House spokesman Judd Deere said Trump has directed government agencies "to proactively monitor and thwart any attempts to interfere in U.S. elections, and because of the great work of our law enforcement agencies we have stopped an attempt by America’s adversaries to undermine our elections."

The emails are under investigation, and one intelligence source said it was still unclear who was behind them. Another government source said that U.S. officials are investigating whether people in Iran had hacked into a Proud Boys network or website to distribute threatening materials. This source said U.S. officials suspect the Iranian government was involved but that the evidence remains inconclusive.

Some of those emails also contained a video, debunked by experts, that purported to show how fake ballots could be submitted. Ratcliffe said that claim was false. The second government source said U.S. authorities have evidence that Russia and Iran had tried to hack into voter roll data in unidentified states. But the source added that because much of that voter data is available commercially, the hacking may have been aimed at avoiding payment.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP volunteers detained for protest near Goa CM's house

Goa Police detained volunteers of the Aam Aadmi Party who staged a protest near Chief Minister Pramod Sawants residence while alleging that his government was trying to convert the coastal state into a coal hub. Nearly 50 AAP volunteers too...

PicsArt's Design Tools Are Now Available on the Web

- The worlds most downloaded creative editing app now on the web to meet demand from 150M creators and professionals, including millions of paying subscribers NEW DELHI, Oct. 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- PicsArt, one of the worlds largest creativ...

Soccer-Man City keen to extend defender Garcia's contract: Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he hopes to convince defender Eric Garcia to extend his contract after handing the 19-year-old a rare start in Wednesdays 3-1 Champions League victory over Porto. Spain international Garcia is in t...

Delhi's air quality dips, morning walkers irked

Air quality deteriorated in the national capital with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere on Thursday. The Air Quality Index AQI was recorded at 254 in ITO and 246 in Patparganj, both in the poor category, as per the Delhi Pollution Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020