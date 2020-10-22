Gr Noida: Second bank loot suspect held after gunfight with cops

The second suspect in a bank loot a fortnight ago was held after he suffered injury in a gunfight with police in Greater Noida early on Thursday, officials said. Anuj Kumar Dubey's arrest came within hours of the arresting of his partner Amit Kumar, who too is a suspect in the October 6 bank loot, in a similar shootout in Greater Noida late on Wednesday night.

"Amit was held after a gunfight on Wednesday night but Anuj had escaped from there. A combing operation was launched to track Anuj. He was later intercepted near the ATS roundabout," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said. "Anuj was on a motorcycle and gestured to stop at a barricading set up by local police. He instead sped away and opened fire on the police party. He was chased, shot in the leg and held," Pandey added.

He said the accused, part of an armed trio that struck the private bank on October 6 and decamped with Rs 3.90 lakh, has been taken to a hospital for treatment. A firearm along with ammunition was seized from the possession of the accused, while his motorcycle has been impounded, the additional DCP said.

About Rs 41,000 cash have been recovered from him, while he told the police in preliminary probe that another Rs 40,000 which were looted have been deposited in a bank by him. The police are gathering details of the bank account and will get it frozen, Pandey said. Two of the October 6 bank loot suspects have been arrested now, while their absconding partners will also be nabbed soon, he said.