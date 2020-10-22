Nigerian military offered Wednesday to deploy in Lagos if needed – governor

Nigerian military offered Wednesday to deploy in Lagos if needed – governorReuters | Lagos | Updated: 22-10-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 13:50 IST
The Nigerian military offered on Wednesday morning to deploy in Lagos state if needed amid protests, the governor said on Thursday.
Unrest has broken out across the state, which is under a 24-hour curfew, sparked by anti-police protests and the shooting of civilians by security forces on Tuesday evening.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kevin Liffey
- Nigerian