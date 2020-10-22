Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghan air strike hits religious school as Taliban mount attacks, officials say

An Afghan military air strike targeting Taliban fighters killed at least 12 people, including children, and wounded 14 in an attack that hit a religious school in the northeastern province of Takhar, provincial officials said on Thursday.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 22-10-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 14:12 IST
Afghan air strike hits religious school as Taliban mount attacks, officials say
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

An Afghan military air strike targeting Taliban fighters killed at least 12 people, including children, and wounded 14 in an attack that hit a religious school in the northeastern province of Takhar, provincial officials said on Thursday. Hadi Jamal, a spokesman for an Afghan military unit confirmed the air strike on Wednesday evening but said it was "not clear if the attack had accidentally killed civilians and children" and an investigation had been launched. He did not elaborate on what kind of air attack had been carried out.

Taliban fighters had killed at least 37 government troops in attacks over the past 72 hours as the insurgents mounted an offensive to overrun Baharak district in Takhar, prompting government forces to call in air support, provincial officials said. Abdul Qayoom Hayrat, head of the provincial health department in Takhar said that ten of the dead were members of an Afghan special forces.

A Taliban spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, confirmed the insurgents were engaged in fighting with government forces in Takhar. Afghanistan is suffering heightened levels of violence while talks are underway in Qatar that could help the United States find a way out of its longest war.

The United States signed an agreement with the Taliban in February to promote a negotiated end to the 19-year-old conflict, and talks between the insurgents and the U.S.-backed government began more than a month ago, but have yet to yield any major breakthrough.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Youth in Rajouri elated after completion of sports stadium

The newly constructed indoor-cum-outdoor sports stadium in Kheora was handed over to the youth of Pir Panjal region in Rajouri. The construction of the stadium was delayed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, now youngsters...

Move to 'kidnap' Sindh IGP to register FIR against PML-N leaders 'brainchild' of Pak interior minister Ijaz Shah

Islamabad Pakistan, October 22 ANI Defending Pakistan Rangers move to kidnap Sindh IGP and subsequent arrest of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Safdar Awan, Pakistan interior minister Brigadier Ijaz Shah has said that no political leade...

EXPLAINER-Red mirage, blue mirage: Beware of early U.S. election wins

Imagine that the polls have closed in Florida, counties are beginning to report early vote counts, and it looks like former Vice President Joe Biden is way ahead. An hour later, Pennsylvania counties begin to report and it seems to be a sla...

For workers, 'digital upskilling' puts tech trends on fast-forward

By By Chris Taylor NEW YORK, Oct 22 - This year has taught us a lot of things, but here is one major 2020 lesson Tech skills are a virtual necessity.With much of the workforce cooped up at home for eight months or so, many of us have had to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020