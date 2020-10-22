Left Menu
Indigenously-built stealth corvette INS Kavaratti commissioned into Navy

INS Kavaratti has a state-of-the-art weapons and sensor suite capable of "detecting and prosecuting" submarines. In addition to its anti-submarine warfare capability, the ship also has a credible self-defence capability and good endurance for long-range deployments.

PTI | Updated: 22-10-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 14:21 IST
Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane on Thursday commissioned the Anti-Submarine Warfare stealth corvette INS Kavaratti into the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard here. INS Kavaratti is the last of the four indigenously- built ASW stealth corvettes under Project 28 (Kamorta class) and has been designed by the Directorate of Naval Design, the Indian Navys in-house wing.

It has been commissioned into the Navy as a combat- ready platform as the ship has completed sea trials of all the systems fitted onboard. INS Kavaratti has a state-of-the-art weapons and sensor suite capable of "detecting and prosecuting" submarines.

In addition to its anti-submarine warfare capability, the ship also has a credible self-defence capability and good endurance for long-range deployments. "The ship has up to 90 per cent indigenous content and the use of carbon composites for the superstructure is a commendable feat achieved in Indian shipbuilding.

The ships weapons and sensors suite is predominantly indigenous and showcases the nations growing capability in this niche area," according to the Navy. With the induction ofKavarattiintoits fold, the Indian Navys preparedness would be enhanced, it said.

The corvette was built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata, and portrays the growing capability of the Indian Navy, GRSE and the nation in becoming self-reliant through indigenisation, thus, accentuating the national objective ofAtmanirbhar Bharat, the Navy added. Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice-Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, GRSE Chairman and Managing Director Rear Admiral (retired) V K Saxena and other officials attended the event.

