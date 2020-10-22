Delhi CM to inaugurate Seelampur-Shastri Park flyover on Oct 24

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the Seelampur-Shastri Park flyover on October 24, it will be open for the public soon, announced Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister.

Delhi Health Minister also posted pictures of the flyover which will be inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister.

"Honest governance takes care of its citizens, as well as the finances We are pleased to announce that CM Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate Seelampur-Shastri Park flyover on October 24 constructed in 250 Crore, with a savings of 54 Crore, the flyover will be open to the public very soon," Jain tweeted. (ANI)

