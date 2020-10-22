Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Builder survives attempt on life, accused escape

The occupants of the vehicle fired a round at Gaikwad, but he ducked and survived the attempt," inspector R P Bhame of Vitthalwadi police station said. Police have formed teams to nab the accused and the motive behind the attack is being ascertained, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:08 IST
Maha: Builder survives attempt on life, accused escape

A 40-year-old builder from Ulhasnagar township in Maharashtra's Thane district was injured after being assaulted by some unidentified persons, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred late on Wednesday night, they said.

"Victim Sandeep Gaikwad, who is also a wholesale hardware seller, was chatting with his friends on a road in Ulhasnagar around 11.30 pm when a car approached them. The occupants of the vehicle fired a round at Gaikwad, but he ducked and survived the attempt," inspector R P Bhame of Vitthalwadi police station said. "Later, they attacked him with iron rods, in which he suffered grievous injuries. After spotting a police patrol van in the area, the assailants fled from the spot in their car," he said.

The police chased them for some time, but the accused abandoned the vehicle midway and escaped, the official added. An offence under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder),s 34 (common intention) and the Arms Act has been registered.

According to Bhame, the victim is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital and is out of danger. Police have formed teams to nab the accused and the motive behind the attack is being ascertained, he said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FIIs hike stake in Reliance Industries to record 27.2 pc

Foreign investor holding in billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has risen to a record high of 27.2 per cent in the quarter ended September 30, according to a regulatory filing by the company. Reliance Industries RIL on Thursda...

Soccer-Enterprising Sassuolo could spend the weekend top of Serie A

Modest Sassuolo, a team that have spent most of their history in the lower and amateur levels of Italian football, will spend at least 72 hours top of Serie A if they can beat Torino on Friday. Seen by some as the new Atalanta thanks to the...

U.S. Senate panel begins meeting to advance Trump Supreme Court pick; Democrats boycott

The Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee began its meeting on Thursday to vote on President Donald Trumps nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime U.S. Supreme Court post, with Democrats boycotting the proceedings after fierc...

Only BJP has fulfilled Chaudhary Charan Singh's dream for western UP: Yogi Adityanath

Only the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has fulfilled the dream that former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh saw for western Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Thursday. The dream that Chaudhary Charan Singh saw for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020