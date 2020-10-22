Left Menu
Poland's top court rules out abortions for birth defects

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:39 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Poland's top court has ruled that a law allowing abortion of fetuses with congenital defects is unconstitutional.

The decision by the country's Constitutional Court effectively bans terminating pregnancies in cases where birth defects are found and will further limit access to abortions in Poland.

The predominantly Catholic nation already has one of the strictest abortion laws in Europe.

