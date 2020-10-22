Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gunfire heard, fires blaze in Nigeria's Lagos after protest crackdown

Rights group Amnesty International said the Nigerian army and police killed at least 12 protesters in Lekki and Alausa, another Lagos district. "NOBODY IS TRAVELLING" The army has denied soldiers were at the site of the shooting, where people had gathered in defiance of the curfew.

Reuters | Lagos | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:10 IST
Gunfire heard, fires blaze in Nigeria's Lagos after protest crackdown
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Gunshots rang out and smoke rose from at least two fires in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos on Thursday as authorities struggled to enforce a curfew imposed to contain anger over a crackdown on anti-police protesters. Shots were heard in the city's affluent Ikoyi neighbourhood, witnesses told Reuters, and a fire broke out in that district's prison, the state government said. Video footage showed a blaze in a shopping mall in another part of Lagos.

"It's time for everybody to ... calm the nerves so we can get the youth and the protesters off the streets," state governor Sanwo-Olu told Arise TV. He said the army had offered on Wednesday to send in soldiers to keep the peace, but did not go into further details or say whether he would take up the offer.

Several other states have imposed curfews after two weeks of confrontations across the country between security services and protesters against police brutality - the West African nation's biggest wave of unrest since the end of military rule in 1999. The oil-producing Delta state said it would start a 48-hour curfew from 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Thursday.

Violence escalated on Wednesday as groups of young men and armed police clashed in some neighbourhoods following a shooting on Tuesday night at a toll gate in the Lagos district of Lekki. Rights group Amnesty International said the Nigerian army and police killed at least 12 protesters in Lekki and Alausa, another Lagos district.

"NOBODY IS TRAVELLING" The army has denied soldiers were at the site of the shooting, where people had gathered in defiance of the curfew. A military spokesman declined further comment, saying reporters should wait for the outcome of a Lagos state investigation into the incident.

A police spokesman told Reuters there was no killing in Alausa. The unrest has become a political crisis for President Muhammadu Buhari, a former military leader who came to power at the ballot box in 2015 and is commander and chief of the armed forces.

Some protesters have said they feared a return to the dark days of military rule. Buhari appealed for calm in a statement on Wednesday, but has not directly addressed the shooting at Lekki. He has held morning meetings on Thursday with the National Security Council, including the defence minister, service chiefs and the inspector general of police, his spokesman said.

A Lagos state spokesman said the fire at Ikoyi prison was under control and armed officers were at the scene. He did not say how it started or comment on the reports of gunfire. Video footage posted online and on local media showed a fire at the Circle shopping mall on the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Lagos state governor Sanwo-Olu said footage from CCTV cameras near the scene of Tuesday's shooting would be studied by investigators and would be released to the public. Despite the round-the-clock curfew, some food markets were open in Lagos early on Thursday. "Nobody is travelling," said Folorunsho Joseph, one of a group of bus drivers eating breakfast in the street on the mainland. "Staff (are) all here just sitting and doing nothing."

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

QUOTE BOX-Reaction to Polish court ruling restricting abortion

Polands Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Thursday that abortion due to foetal defects was unconstitutional, banning the most common of the few legal grounds for pregnancy termination in the predominantly Catholic country.Here are some react...

UK PM Johnson says COVID trace scheme needs improvement after new low

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday Englands test and trace scheme needed improvement after a record low proportion of contacts of positive COVID-19 cases were reached in the latest weekly figures. Just 59.6 of contacts of...

Russian spy chief flies into Belarus in show of support for embattled leader

The head of Russias SVR foreign intelligence service made a surprise visit to Belarus on Thursday in what looked like a show of support by Moscow for veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally who is under pressure to step down.TV fo...

Players of Azerbaijan soccer club warned for military salute

Players and officials of Azerbaijani club Qarabag who made military salutes at a Europa League game while the country was in conflict with Armenia were warned by UEFA on Thursday. The incident on Oct. 1 came days after hostilities flared be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020