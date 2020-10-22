Left Menu
UP cops to now communicate in regional dialects on 112 helpline number

This will also make a complainant using a local dialect comfortable and confident while communicating with the policemen,” he said. The communication officers serving at the emergency services have been specially trained for this and the initiative will be of great help, especially for those people who call from the rural parts of the state, ADG (112-helpline) Asim Arun said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:48 IST
UP cops to now communicate in regional dialects on 112 helpline number

In a novel initiative, Uttar Pradesh Police personnel will now communicate in regional dialects on 112 helpline number for the convenience of the rural population of the state, an official said on Thursday. As part of this scheme, it has been decided to include Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Braj, Bundeli and other local dialects in the system, he said.

Giving details about the initiative, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the officers receiving the calls will also be communicating in the local dialect and to ensure this, officers fluent in them have been selected. "The initiative has been taken to further improve the response time in the action taken after receiving a complaint. This will also make a complainant using a local dialect comfortable and confident while communicating with the policemen,” he said.

The communication officers serving at the emergency services have been specially trained for this and the initiative will be of great help, especially for those people who call from the rural parts of the state, ADG (112-helpline) Asim Arun said. "People of the rural belt, especially women, are comfortable communicating in their local dialects and the initiative will not only make them comfortable, it will also help them share their problems with clarity," he said.

Arun said the number of those seeking help in local dialects was large for which 19 communication officers, all women, have been posted and their numbers will be increased in near future..

