Left Menu
Development News Edition

Convicted leader of Greece's far-right Golden Dawn hands himself in

The movement entered parliament in 2012 at the peak of the country's economic crisis on a fiercely anti-immigrant platform, seizing on public anger over painful austerity measures and at the political establishment. But the killing of a left-wing musician by a party supporter in 2013 sparked nationwide protests.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 21:10 IST
Convicted leader of Greece's far-right Golden Dawn hands himself in
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The founder of the Greek far-right movement Golden Dawn turned himself in on Thursday after a court refused to suspend jail terms on him and other leading figures for running a criminal gang linked to hate crimes. Nikos Mihaloliakos left his apartment in an Athenian suburb and was driven to police headquarters, as a small number of supporters shouted "Blood, Honour, Golden Dawn".

Earlier, the scowling 62-year-old had struck a defiant tone, telling reporters gathered outside his home that he was being hounded by a "dirty junta" of politicians and media. "I am proud, I am being taken to jail for my ideas," he had said.

Mihaloliakos and five other former Golden Dawn lawmakers were each sentenced to 13 years in prison on Oct. 14. The movement entered parliament in 2012 at the peak of the country's economic crisis on a fiercely anti-immigrant platform, seizing on public anger over painful austerity measures and at the political establishment.

But the killing of a left-wing musician by a party supporter in 2013 sparked nationwide protests. A government-led crackdown followed, during which Mihaloliakos and more than a dozen other party members were arrested and charged with founding and participating in a criminal group. An anti-austerity and anti-immigrant agenda made Golden Dawn Greece's third-most popular party at the peak of the country's worst financial crisis since World War II. It lost its parliamentary seats in an election last year.

Most of those convicted have filed appeals. Even though the jail terms were announced on Oct 14, it is legal practice in Greece to hear defence arguments for mitigation post-conviction, as well as applications for a suspension of jail terms if appeals are lodged. Among those convicted was Yannis Lagos, who resigned from Golden Dawn last year and remains a European Parliament deputy.

The process for his arrest was expected to take longer since Greece has to issue an arrest warrant, and his parliamentary immunity needs to be lifted, a police source said. One of the defendants brought in his mother to testify on his behalf. Ilias Kasidiaris, the party's former spokesman, also turned himself in, and compared the conviction to the fate which had befallen Greek heroes, notably Athenian general and politician Themistocles.

"Those who are fighting honourably for the sake of Greece - from ancient times until today - they have been jailed, exiled, murdered", he said, referring to Themistocles and Theodoros Kolokotronis, another figure revered in Greece. Possibly one of his more memorable appearances was throwing a tantrum on TV, slapping a female member of parliament and throwing a glass of water at another in 2012.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana initiates process to omit word 'Punjab' from its laws

Nearly 55 years after it was carved out as a separate state, Haryana has initiated the process to omit the word Punjab from its laws. The state government has constituted a committee to remove Punjab from nearly 237 Acts on the initiative o...

IPL 13: Tried not to be too predictable, says SRH all-rounder Holder

It took a few lusty blows from Jofra Archer to help Rajasthan Royals finish on 1546 in their 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. But the star of the first session was definitely SRH a...

Four Mexican drug cartels top buyers and traffickers of Colombian cocaine, official says

Mexicos Sinaloa, Jalisco Nueva Generacion, Zetas and Beltran Leyva drug cartels are the top buyers and traffickers of cocaine produced by criminal groups in Colombia, including current and former leftist rebels, according to a high-ranking ...

Portuguese GP: Hamilton poised for history with 92nd F1 win

On a circuit hosting its first Formula One race, Lewis Hamilton can finally stand alone among F1 greats by beating Michael Schumachers record for wins. Victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday would move the British driver onto 92 rac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020