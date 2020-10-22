Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judge drops lesser charge against ex-police officer in Floyd death, keeps two others

A judge dismissed a lesser murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin but said he still had to face the most serious murder charge in George Floyd's death in May, according to a court ruling released on Thursday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 21:16 IST
Judge drops lesser charge against ex-police officer in Floyd death, keeps two others
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A judge dismissed a lesser murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin but said he still had to face the most serious murder charge in George Floyd's death in May, according to a court ruling released on Thursday. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said prosecutors did not have probable cause to charge Chauvin with third-degree murder but said the evidence supported taking a second-degree murder charge, which could lead to decades in prison, to trial.

Cahill described in detail how Chauvin used his knee to press Floyd's neck and face "into the unforgiving concrete of Chicago Avenue" in Minneapolis even after Floyd pleaded that he could not breathe and then became unresponsive. Cahill also upheld a manslaughter charge against Chauvin and all six charges against three other officers -- Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao -- for allegedly aiding and abetting Chauvin in the murder. Kueng and Lane helped hold Floyd down by restraining his back and legs, Cahill noted, while Thao kept a group of bystanders at bay.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison portrayed the ruling as a win for his office. "The court's decision to dismiss just one of the lesser charges against just one of the defendants — while leaving intact all the charges against the other three defendants — is based on how appellate courts have interpreted the statute in question," Ellison said in a statement.

"We are considering our options in light of the court's strong order on the remaining charges." Chauvin, who is white, had been charged with second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a Black man. Videos of the incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism.

In his ruling, Cahill said a third-degree murder charge was appropriate in cases in which a defendant's actions were "eminently dangerous to other persons" and were not specifically targeted at the person who died. "The evidence presented by the State does not indicate that Chauvin's actions were eminently dangerous to anyone other than Floyd," Cahill wrote in his ruling.

Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, declined to comment.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana initiates process to omit word 'Punjab' from its laws

Nearly 55 years after it was carved out as a separate state, Haryana has initiated the process to omit the word Punjab from its laws. The state government has constituted a committee to remove Punjab from nearly 237 Acts on the initiative o...

IPL 13: Tried not to be too predictable, says SRH all-rounder Holder

It took a few lusty blows from Jofra Archer to help Rajasthan Royals finish on 1546 in their 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. But the star of the first session was definitely SRH a...

Four Mexican drug cartels top buyers and traffickers of Colombian cocaine, official says

Mexicos Sinaloa, Jalisco Nueva Generacion, Zetas and Beltran Leyva drug cartels are the top buyers and traffickers of cocaine produced by criminal groups in Colombia, including current and former leftist rebels, according to a high-ranking ...

Portuguese GP: Hamilton poised for history with 92nd F1 win

On a circuit hosting its first Formula One race, Lewis Hamilton can finally stand alone among F1 greats by beating Michael Schumachers record for wins. Victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday would move the British driver onto 92 rac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020