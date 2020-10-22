Nigeria's president to address nation amid unrest -statement
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari will address the country in a broadcast on Thursday evening amid unrest in Africa's most populous nation, a spokesman said in a statement. Buhari's address will begin at 7 pm local time (1800 GMT). Nearly two weeks of nationwide protests against police brutality turned violent earlier this week.Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 21:31 IST
Buhari's address will begin at 7 pm local time (1800 GMT). Nearly two weeks of nationwide protests against police brutality turned violent earlier this week.
