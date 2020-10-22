Man held for duping people by promising them good income through gigolo club membership

Left Menu
A 20-year-old man has been arrested from west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area for allegedly duping people by promising them good income by getting them a membership of a gigolo club, police said on Thursday. The mobile phones used by him to call victims and mentioned on his website were also recovered from his possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Deepak Purohit said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:33 IST
A 20-year-old man has been arrested from west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area for allegedly duping people by promising them good income by getting them a membership of a gigolo club, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Ankit Kumar, a resident of Uttam Nagar area, they said. Police said a complaint was lodged in which the victim alleged that he was defrauded of around Rs 11,000 on the pretext of getting the membership of a friendship or a gigolo club. The victim was made to transfer money online and later called near a hotel in Janakpuri. However, soon after the victim transferred the amount, his number was blocked by the accused, a senior police officer said. "The police on Tuesday arrested the accused near his Uttam Nagar house. The mobile phones used by him to call victims and mentioned on his website were also recovered from his possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Deepak Purohit said. Police said Kumar created a website and put his mobile number on it. The site offered friendship or gigolo club membership packages and also promised good income. Elaborating on the modus operandi, police said the once the victim called up the number given on the website, the accused would then promise them good income against a minimal joining fee, the officer said. The accused used to take payment online. After the amount has been transferred, he used to block the victim's number. Three mobile phones, four SIM cards and one laptop were recovered from his possession. A total of Rs 23 lakh, deposited in various bank accounts and e-wallet accounts of the accused, has been freezed, police added.

