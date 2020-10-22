Nigeria's President Buhari calls on protests to stop, engage with govt

Nigeria's President Buhari calls on protests to stop, engage with govtReuters | Lagos | Updated: 23-10-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 23:48 IST
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari called on protesters to stop demonstrating and engage with government in a short speech on Thursday.
Buhari did not address a shooting of protesters that took place Tuesday evening in Lagos, the commercial capital, but called on the international community, which has expressed concern over the incident, to "know all facts".
