Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli military: Gaza militants fire 2 rockets into Israel

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-10-2020 02:47 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 02:21 IST
Israeli military: Gaza militants fire 2 rockets into Israel
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired a pair of rockets into southern Israel on Thursday night, the Israeli military announced, saying that its air-defense system intercepted one of the projectiles while the second fell in an open area.

It was the second rocket attack this week following Israel's announcement on Tuesday that it had located a new tunnel dug by militants that stretched into Israel.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Thursday's rocket fire. But Israel holds Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group responsible for all attacks out of the territory and usually responds to rocket fire with airstrikes on Hamas targets.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

"Cyber Attack" on Dr Reddy's IT infrastructure

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-League safeguards Sunday prime time slot after Raiders COVID-19 positive

Las Vegas Raiders Week 7 showdown against Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been bumped from its Sunday prime time slot, the NFL said on Thursday after a positive test on the Raiders team.The 3-2 Raiders will meet at 405 p.m. ET while the unbeaten S...

Protest at Kansas school after student told to remove hijab

Officials at a Kansas high school are investigating after a student was told to remove her Islamic head scarf, known as a hijab, prompting other students to stage a demonstration. A spokeswoman for the Geary County School District said offi...

EXCLUSIVE-'Dumb mistake’ exposed Iranian hand behind fake Proud Boy U.S. election emails -sources

Government analysts and private sector investigators were able to rapidly attribute to Iranian hackers a wave of thousands of threatening emails aimed at U.S. voters because of mistakes made in a video attached to some of the messages, acco...

EXCLUSIVE-Biden campaign tells miners it supports domestic production of EV metals

Joe Bidens campaign has privately told U.S. miners it would support boosting domestic production of metals used to make electric vehicles, solar panels and other products crucial to his climate plan, according to three sources familiar with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020