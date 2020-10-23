Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judge urges US to help find parents deported without kids

Attorney Lee Gelernt of the American Civil Liberties Union, which sued over the practice, said the government could provide funding for the search, which now is being conducted by a handful of human rights defenders in Central America. When the issue was originally brought to their attention, US officials were not interested in looking for the parents, he said, but that changed when outcry spread about the number of parents deported without their children.

PTI | Sandiego | Updated: 23-10-2020 07:35 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 07:35 IST
Judge urges US to help find parents deported without kids

A federal judge on Thursday urged the Trump administration to do more to help court-appointed researchers find hundreds of parents who were separated from their children after they crossed the US-Mexico border beginning in 2017. A court filing revealed this week that researchers have been unable to track down the parents of 545 children — a number much larger than previously known and that drew outcry. Most of the parents were deported to their Central American homelands, and their children were placed with sponsors in the US, often relatives.

US District Judge Dana Sabraw refrained from issuing an order during a hearing in San Diego and instead asked Justice Department attorneys to explore ways the administration can make it easier to find the parents. Attempts to find families separated from their children have been underway since Sabraw ordered the government in 2018 to end the much-criticized practice under its "zero tolerance" policy for people who cross the border illegally.

Sabraw initially ordered the government to reunite more than 2,700 children with their families, believing that to be the total number who were separated. But it was later discovered an additional 1,556 children were taken from their parents going back to summer 2017, including the 545 kids who are still separated. Attorney Lee Gelernt of the American Civil Liberties Union, which sued over the practice, said the government could provide funding for the search, which now is being conducted by a handful of human rights defenders in Central America.

When the issue was originally brought to their attention, US officials were not interested in looking for the parents, he said, but that changed when outcry spread about the number of parents deported without their children. "In light of the backlash, the government is now claiming it wants to assist us in finding these families," Gelernt said.

The administration's foot-dragging has made it even tougher to find the parents because of how much time has passed, he said. Coronavirus restrictions prevented researchers from going into many areas from March until August, but as those measures ease up, researchers hope to make more progress in coming weeks.

US authorities have provided telephone numbers for 1,030 children to a court-appointed steering committee, which tracked down the parents of 485 of those children. The committee has advertised toll-free phone numbers in Spanish on billboards and other places in Central America to reach families.

Volunteers have searched for their parents by going door to door in Guatemala and Honduras and combing public records, the ACLU said in a court filing. The judge called for an update on December 2 and set another hearing for December 4 to discuss the progress.

"This, of course, is the most significant piece remaining" in terms of the family separations, Sabraw said. US Rep. Joaquin Castro, a Texas Democrat who chairs the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, said the government needs to allow parents deported without their children to come back to the US and give them a chance to become legal permanent residents and eventually citizens.

Just nine parents separated from their children were allowed back in January. Castro also called for a special committee, perhaps in the form of a human rights commission, to investigate the harm done through the mass separation of families in 2017 and 2018. "This was coordinated cruelty, coordinated abuse, at the highest and the lowest levels of the American government," Castro said.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Staying strong in face of challenges focus of 2020 Tokelau Language Week

Staying strong in the face of challenges and being true to our heritage and languages are key to preserving our cultural identity and wellbeing, is the focus of the 2020 Tokelau Language Week.Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio...

COVID-19 vaccine ready & coming within weeks: Trump at final presidential debate with Biden

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that a COVID-19 vaccine is ready and going to be announced within weeks to combat the deadly disease that has killed over 223,000 Americans, as he debated with his Democratic challenger Joe Biden f...

Westpac NZ announces details of plan to phase out cheques

Westpac NZ has announced details of its plan to phase out cheques, after signalling in May that it would be supporting a move to other forms of payment.Cheques will cease to be available as a means of payment after 25 June 2021.Westpac NZ G...

Australia's corporate watchdog chief steps aside over expenses claims

The chair of Australias corporate regulator stood aside on Friday pending a review of his claiming of expenses, saying the government auditor suspected he overshot his maximum salary allocation with payments incurred moving from the United ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020