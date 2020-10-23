Left Menu
Chinese soldier who 'strayed' into India was carrying sleeping bag, storage device

The Chinese Army soldier who was apprehended by Indian troops near the Demchok area was found to be carrying a sleeping bag, storage device and a mobile phone.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 16:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Chinese Army soldier who was apprehended by Indian troops near the Demchok area was found to be carrying a sleeping bag, storage device and a mobile phone. The soldier named Corporal Wang Ya Long had strayed across the Line of Actual Control into Indian territory in the Demchok area in eastern Ladakh and was apprehended by the Army on Monday.

"The Chinese soldier was found carrying a sleeping bag, an empty data storage device and a mobile phone along with his military identity card by when he was apprehended by our security forces," government sources told ANI. He was thoroughly checked and questioned by the military authorities concerned as per the established protocols before being handed over to the Chinese at a long Border Personnel Meeting at Chushul meeting hut, they said.

In a statement about the incident, the Army had stated that the Chinese soldier was "provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions". The Army said a request had been received from the PLA on the whereabouts of the missing soldier. It said he would be returned "as per established protocols" after formalities were completed. He was later returned to the Chinese on Tuesday night

After the Chinese Army transgressed into multiple areas in the April-May timeframe, Indian Army responded heavily by deploying close to 60,000 troops to thwart any further ingress. The army also made strong moves on August 29-30 to capture heights on the LAC near Southern bank on Pangong lake in Ladakh.

