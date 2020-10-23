Left Menu
Development News Edition

Free on bail, prominent Thai protest leader pledges to keep up campaign

One of the most prominent leaders of more than three months of anti-government protests in Thailand was freed on bail on Friday and pledged to keep up the campaign to remove Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Jatupat "Pai" Boonpattararaksa was arrested on Oct. 13, when a few hundred protesters scuffled with police a day before a major demonstration that also called for reforms to the monarchy of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 17:34 IST
Free on bail, prominent Thai protest leader pledges to keep up campaign

One of the most prominent leaders of more than three months of anti-government protests in Thailand was freed on bail on Friday and pledged to keep up the campaign to remove Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

Jatupat "Pai" Boonpattararaksa was arrested on Oct. 13, when a few hundred protesters scuffled with police a day before a major demonstration that also called for reforms to the monarchy of King Maha Vajiralongkorn. "We will continue to drive out Prayuth in any way we can... I want the people to come out to join us in changing the country," Jatupat told Reuters after his release on bail. He faces multiple charges related to the protests.

His time in jail "has just changed my hairstyle but not our spirit and our demands", Jatupat said, referring to the regulation buzz cut he was given in detention. Dozens of protesters have been arrested and several of the best-known leaders remain in detention.

Protesters have given Prayuth until Sunday to quit or face further action. They say Prayuth, a former military leader, engineered last year's election to hold onto power he first took in a 2014 coup. He says the election was fair. A ban on protests on Oct. 15 backfired when it drew tens of thousands of people onto the streets in anger. The emergency decree was lifted on Thursday. Prayuth said he hoped it would "de-escalate" the situation.

The protests since July have been the biggest challenge to Thailand's establishment in years and have also prompted unprecedented criticism of the monarchy - outraging Thai royalists. Hundreds of Thai royalists wearing shirts in yellow - the king's colour - waited outside the Grand Palace to receive him on a holiday marking the anniversary of the 1910 death of King Chulalongkorn, known as Rama V, who earned a reputation as a moderniser.

In a statement, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said people were invited to join a Buddhist chanting ceremony on Saturday for the well-being of the country. More than 90 percent of Thais are Buddhists. (Additional reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Matthew Tostevin)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 farm workers die of electrocution in AP village

Two farm workers wereelectrocuted to death when they came into contact with asnapped live wire in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh onFriday, police saidThe two, aged 30 and 35, were working in an agriculturalfield when they stepped on the...

Drug trafficker arrested in UP

A drug trafficker was arrested and two kg of ganja seized from his possession in the district on Friday, police said. The accused, identified as Rakesh, is from Uttarakhand and Rs 28,000 was recovered from his possession in Panipat under ...

Coal block scam: ED attaches assets worth about Rs 12L in Jharkhand

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth about Rs 12 lakh under the anti-money laundering law in a case of alleged illegal allocation of a coal block in Jharkhand. The attached assets worth Rs 11.92 lakh inclu...

Bhopal hosp under-reporting COVID-19 deaths: Gas tragedy group

Organisations working with the survivors of the 1984 gas leak disaster on Friday said Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre BMHRC officials were not giving proper data on COVID-19 deaths to district and state government authorities. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020