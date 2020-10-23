Left Menu
Six days after a 13-year-old girl went missing from her home in south Delhi's Chattarpur Extension, police on Friday said they have rescued the teenager from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly and have also apprehended a man who allegedly kidnapped her.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 19:34 IST
13-year-old girl who went missing rescued from UP's Bareilly

Six days after a 13-year-old girl went missing from her home in south Delhi's Chattarpur Extension, police on Friday said they have rescued the teenager from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly and have also apprehended a man who allegedly kidnapped her.  The girl and the accused have been brought back to Delhi, they said. The incident came to light on October 18 after a complaint was lodged by the girl's father who alleged that his daughter had left the house without telling anyone at 3.30 pm and despite searching for her everywhere, she was not found, a senior police officer said.

The victim's father is an electrician. The family hails from Rajasthan''s Dholut village but they live at Ram Colony in Chattarpur Extension, he said. Based on his complaint, a case was registered under section 363 (Punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code and during investigation, acquaintances of the girl were examined but they could not divulge any detail, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Three teams were formed to trace the victim. Using technical surveillance and analysis, the girl was finally recovered from Bareilly, he said. The accused Mohammad Dildar is a vegetable vendor and is known to the family of the victim, the police said.

