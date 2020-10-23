Central Inter-Ministerial team visits flood-affected areas in Karwan constituency in Hyderabad

A Government of India's inter-ministerial team followed by AIMIM MLA from Karwan, Kausar Mohiuddin visited flood-affected areas in the city -- Nadeem colony, Balreddy Nagar, Virasath Nagar -- to assess flood damages in Karwan constituency. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Zonal Commissioner and other officials also accompanied Mohiuddin.

Mohiuddin informed about the loss of property damage of houses due to the recent floods. The team will estimate the loss that the people of the state might have incurred due to the rains. The central government has constituted a five-member inter-ministerial central team for an assessment of the damages caused by the recent rains and consequential floods in Telangana. (ANI)