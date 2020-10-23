Left Menu
Pune's leading motorcycle dealer 'goes missing', leaves note

A 64-year-old owner of a leading two-wheeler dealership agency in Pune has gone missing two days ago, police said on Friday. "After getting down from the car near our residence on Wednesday, he sent the driver to collect some payment and from that moment, he has gone missing," he said. On the note referring to business failures, Kapil said, "We had faced failures in the business five years ago and we had to close our automobile dealerships.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-10-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 22:10 IST
A 64-year-old owner of a leading two-wheeler dealership agency in Pune has gone missing two days ago, police said on Friday. Gautam Pashankar, chairman of Pashankar Auto, has left a "note" behind saying that nobody should be held responsible for his actions.

"Pashankar went missing on October 21. We have recovered a note in which he has stated he has been suffering losses in the business since the last two-three years and because of his decisions, his children are facing troubles," a senior officer from Shivajinagar police station said. "The note says nobody should be responsible for his disappearance or suicide. A missing person complaint has been registered and a search started," the official said.

Meanwhile, son Kapil called his father's disappearance "highly unbelievable". "After getting down from the car near our residence on Wednesday, he sent the driver to collect some payment and from that moment, he has gone missing," he said.

On the note referring to business failures, Kapil said, "We had faced failures in the business five years ago and we had to close our automobile dealerships. But today we have repaid our debts and there is nothing outstanding. There is no financial strain," he said. He said his father had taken some loan from a private money-lender for a project, and the latter was "threatening my father that he would lodge a complaint against my sister, who is a director in that project, and he was worried about this".

He expressed confidence that his father would be back soon..

