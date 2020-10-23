UP: BJP MLA adopts 20 poor girls as part of Sukanya Samridhi scheme

BJP leader and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh on Friday adopted 20 girls as part of a government initiative to financially support children belonging to the economically weaker section. The disparity in sex ratio had made the government to start the 'Sukanya Samridhi' scheme as part of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2015. Singh has adopted 20 girls from Jewar Khadar, Shamshamnagar, Sirsa Khadar, Govindgarh, Kanigadi, Bhagwantpur Chhatanga, Ballabhnagar alias Karrol villages and got their bank accounts opened and promised them financial support every year as part of the government scheme.

"The purpose of opening accounts under the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme is to provide financial assistance to the girls who are financially weak. Every year funds will be deposited in the accounts of these girls which could be used by them later for expenses during marriage, etc,” Singh said. He said he would personally bear the expenses of depositing the funds in the girls' accounts.

He asked local residents to adopt at least one poor girl to contribute towards women empowerment and nation-building..