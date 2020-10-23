Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priority population groups being finalised for vaccination against COVID-19 once vaccine is ready

The central government's National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 is finalizing priority population groups for vaccination against coronavirus once the vaccine is ready.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 23:20 IST
Priority population groups being finalised for vaccination against COVID-19 once vaccine is ready
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The central government's National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 is finalizing priority population groups for vaccination against coronavirus once the vaccine is ready. A senior government official told ANI that the committee is chalking out detailed categories of "priority-based population groups" for vaccination and the first priority is healthcare workers.

"It includes doctors, nurses, paramedics, ward boys etc. ASHAs and Anganwadi workers have also been included. However, it is still getting finalized," the official said. The officials said the frontline workers and vulnerable sections were second in terms of priority.

They include municipal corporation workers, police and other armed personnel and persons with co-morbities in three age groups - above 35 years, above 50 years and above 60 years. The committee has also asked states to prepare operational guidelines for coronavirus vaccination.

"The states have been asked to draft operational guidelines. For instance how COVID-19 vaccination will take place, how many people would be vaccinated in a day, how much syringe and vial would be required, cold storage capacity etc," said the official. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said earlier that the Central government has planned to receive and utilise 400-500 million COVID-19 doses and states have been advised to send a detail of priority population groups by the end of October.

"The national expert's committee has a sub-group that is looking for the requirement of a cold chain for storage of vaccines. It has already mapped the existing cold chain that is presently being utilised under the immunisation programme of the government. And it has also made a projection of additional cold storages that will be required. Presently, that group is engaged in mapping the private sector facilities. With minor modifications they could be converted to serve the need for supplementing for cold chain equipment," the official said further. There are three COVID-19 vaccines in India in different stages of clinical trials. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gunfire and barricades in Guinea as president heads for third term

Gunfire rang out across Guineas capital Conakry on Friday and security forces dispersed protesters after results showed President Alpha Conde winning re-election in a poll the opposition says was unconstitutional.Conde, 82, won around twice...

Merit only criteria for getting job in UP: Adityanath

Asserting that merit is the only criteria for getting jobs in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said fairness and transparency in recruitment remains the hallmark of his government, according to a statement. There ...

IT department's notice to Bihar Cong shows BJP's frustration: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the Income Tax departments notice to Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee showed the BJPs frustration. The IT department served a notice to the Bihar unit of the Congress on Thursday, days be...

Proposal to extend tenure of Joint Secy Rajiv Kumar by 3 months approved

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet approved the proposal of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for extension of Central deputation tenure of Rajiv Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics Information Technology fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020