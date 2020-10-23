UP: Boys, 9 and 12, held for allegedly raping 4-year-old girl

A four-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras was allegedly raped by two boys aged 9 and 12, both of whom were taken into police custody, officials said on Friday. The incident was reported from a village by the girl's father on Thursday after which an FIR was lodged at the local Hathras Junction police station, they said.

"The two accused boys, who belong to the same village, have been taken into custody and booked under relevant provisions of the law," a police spokesperson said. The girl has been sent for a medical examination and further proceedings are underway, the spokesperson added. The district had hogged spotlight last month following the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, a fortnight after she was allegedly raped by four men in a village. The incident, which had brought flak to the state government over the handling of the case, is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).