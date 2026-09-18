New Zealand's Stance on EU Association
A spokesperson from New Zealand's Foreign Ministry clarified that there are no discussions underway with the European Union about New Zealand becoming an associate member, as of last Friday.
A spokesperson for New Zealand's Foreign Ministry addressed rumors on Friday, confirming that no discussions are presently occurring between New Zealand and the European Union regarding New Zealand's potential status as an associate member.
This statement aims to clarify ongoing speculation in diplomatic circles and the media.
The speculation had raised questions about New Zealand's future diplomatic and economic alignment with Europe.