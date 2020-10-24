Man gets death penalty for rape-murder of toddler

A court here awarded death penalty to a man in connection with the rape and murder of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl in 2014

Special judge (POCSO) Vijay Pal awarded the death sentence to Jitendra Singh on Friday, government counsel Vedpal Singh said. On May 3, 2014, an FIR was lodged at the Salon Police Station on a complaint by the child's father, who alleged that his relative raped and later strangled his daughter to death. Jitendra Singh had buried the body in a tube well outside the village to destroy evidence, the counsel said. The court also imposed an overall fine of Rs 2.20 lakh and ordered half of it to be given to the father of the minor, Vedpal Singh added