Sharpshooter taken in police custody in murder case in UP

A court here sent a sharpshooter to police custody till Saturday evening in connection with the killing of a medical store owner last month. Police said they have recovered a pistol from the accused, Ajit.

The medical store owner, Anuj Karanwal, was shot dead at his home in Morna village in the district on September 17. Police have so far arrested several men in connection with the killing and Ajit was arrested in another case in Faridabad, Haryana, while another accused Rahul surrendered in court to prevent arrest. The police sought permission from the court to take Rahul in custody remand but he was found COVID-19 positive.