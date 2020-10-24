Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks list of pending cases against ex, sitting MPs, MLAs

The Madhya Pradesh High Court here has directed its registry to furnish a list of pending criminal cases against former and sitting MPs and MLAs in the state within two weeks.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 24-10-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 16:06 IST
HC seeks list of pending cases against ex, sitting MPs, MLAs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Madhya Pradesh High Court here has directed its registry to furnish a list of pending criminal cases against former and sitting MPs and MLAs in the state within two weeks. A division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav and Justice Sujoy Paul gave this direction on Friday.

Assistant Solicitor General J K Jain said the HC asked its registry provide within two weeks a list of pending criminal cases of MPs/MLAs, particularly those in which a stay was granted. The direction was issued during the hearing of a suo motu petition registered in compliance of the Supreme Court order of September 16, he said.

The apex court had asked the states to monitor the progress of trials of pending criminal cases against former and sitting MPs and MLAs. The Supreme Court's direction has come on a petition of Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and others vs Union of India and others, he added.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man shot dead in Bikaner, his bag carrying cash snatched

Unidentified masked men shot dead a trader in Rajasthans Bikaner district and fled away with his bag stashed with cash, police said Saturday.&#160; The incident happened late Friday night when incense stick manufacturer Giriraj Agarwal, 40,...

UK’s famous Diwali celebrations in Leicester go virtual amid lockdown

They are referred to as the biggest Diwali celebrations outside of India but this year the city of Leicester in the UK will be marking the festival of lights virtually, in keeping with the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Leicester City Coun...

Cong objects to Rupani's voice message about virus, writes to ECI

The Congress has complained to the Election Commission of India alleging that a caller tune message by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani about precautions to avoid coronavirus is a breach of the Model Code of Conduct. The state would be h...

Hyderabad traffic police provide green channel for transporting live organ

The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Friday provided a Green Channel to an ambulance for transporting a live organ. The organ was transported from Global Hospital, Lakadi ka Pul to KIMS Hospital, a 6 km distance, in less than five minutes.Speaki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020