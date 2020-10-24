Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPI(M) suggestion to withdraw general consent to CBI in Kerala draws flak from opposition

Unlike the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has countrywide jurisdiction to take over any case related to terrorism, the CBI requires the consent of the state government concerned under Section 6 of the DPSE Act, the law that governs the agency's functioning. Union Minister V Muraleedharan told reporters here that the CBI probe into the corruption allegation in the Life Mission project had forced the Kerala government to take a stand against the agency.

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 24-10-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 17:04 IST
CPI(M) suggestion to withdraw general consent to CBI in Kerala draws flak from opposition
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A suggestion by the ruling CPI(M) to withdraw the general consent to the CBI in Kerala drew flak from the opposition Congress and BJP on Saturday, which alleged it was to hide 'rampant corruption' of the Left government. However, state law minister A K Balan pointed out that Congress ruled states had withdrawn consent for the CBI and even their party leader Rahul Gandhi had made similar statements.

The proposal was welcomed by the ruling Left Democratic Front's major ally CPI, whose leader Kanam Rajendran said no one was against a probe by any central agency, "but using them as a tool for political gains and to create a smokescreen till the upcoming elections was not right." The Congress, however, said the state government was 'afraid' of the CBI. The suggestion was made at a recent meeting of the CPI(M) state secretariat here.

The law minister on Saturday said states other than those ruled by the Congress were also planning to withdraw the consent to the probe agency. "The CPI(M) suggested to move in that direction and a similar opinion was expressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too," he told reporters.

The governments of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh recently withdrew the general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The consent is akin to a blanket nod for the agency to probe scheduled offences specified in the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act (DPSE) Act, 1946.

The CBI also lacks a "general consent" from Mizoram. Unlike the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has countrywide jurisdiction to take over any case related to terrorism, the CBI requires the consent of the state government concerned under Section 6 of the DPSE Act, the law that governs the agency's functioning.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan told reporters here that the CBI probe into the corruption allegation in the Life Mission project had forced the Kerala government to take a stand against the agency. He also alleged that the move was to hide the 'rampant corruption' of the Left government.

Congress state chief Mullappally Ramachandran said the state government was 'afraid' of the CBI probe. "The Kerala government is afraid of the CBI. They should make it clear whether they have the same stance with regard to the CBI at the national level too," he told reporters.

On October 13, the Kerala High Court had stayed for two months the CBI probe into alleged irregularities, including of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act,in Life Mission, a state housing project envisaging total housing for the homeless. The opposition has alleged that there was corruption in selection of the contractor by Red Crescent, an international humanitarian organisation and that Swapna Suresh,a key accused in the gold smuggling case,had admitted before an NIA court to having received Rs one crore as commission from the project.

Red Crescent had agreed to provide Rs 20 crore funds towards the Life Mission scheme. Life Mission had submitted before the court that the two companies which had signed an agreement with Red Crescent do not come under categories of persons prohibited from receiving any foreign contribution under an act of the FCRA.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

L-G Mathur launches 100-day campaign to provide assured water supply to schools in Ladakh

Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur on Saturday launched the 100-day campaign to provide assured portable water supply to schools and anganwadi centres in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said. He also promised opening of drinking water...

Man shot dead in Bikaner, his bag carrying cash snatched

Unidentified masked men shot dead a trader in Rajasthans Bikaner district and fled away with his bag stashed with cash, police said Saturday.&#160; The incident happened late Friday night when incense stick manufacturer Giriraj Agarwal, 40,...

UK’s famous Diwali celebrations in Leicester go virtual amid lockdown

They are referred to as the biggest Diwali celebrations outside of India but this year the city of Leicester in the UK will be marking the festival of lights virtually, in keeping with the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Leicester City Coun...

Cong objects to Rupani's voice message about virus, writes to ECI

The Congress has complained to the Election Commission of India alleging that a caller tune message by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani about precautions to avoid coronavirus is a breach of the Model Code of Conduct. The state would be h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020