Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man shot dead in Bikaner, his bag carrying cash snatched

Unidentified masked men shot dead a trader in Rajasthan's Bikaner district and fled away with his bag stashed with cash, police said Saturday. When Agarwal resisted, the accused shot at him and fled away with his bag full of cash, according to the Naya Shahar police station.

PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 24-10-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 17:41 IST
Man shot dead in Bikaner, his bag carrying cash snatched
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Copyright: Flickr

Unidentified masked men shot dead a trader in Rajasthan's Bikaner district and fled away with his bag stashed with cash, police said Saturday. The incident happened late Friday night when incense stick manufacturer Giriraj Agarwal, 40, was returning home after collecting cash. Two masked men stopped him on Pugal Road and tried snatching his bag. When Agarwal resisted, the accused shot at him and fled away with his bag full of cash, according to the Naya Shahar police station. Agarwal was taken to PBM Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said, adding that the accused are absconding. Local leaders staged a dharna demanding the arrest of the accused, following which police and administrative officials reached the spot to hold talks with protestors. BJP district president Akhilesh Pratap Singh said a three-member fact-finding committee of the party will be in the city

Public Health Engineering Department Minister and Bikaner MLA BD Kalla have asked officials for the immediate arrest of criminals.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in an IPL match in Abu Dhabi.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 59 runs in an IPL match in Abu Dhabi....

Spain's regions urge government to impose state of emergency to allow curfews

Spanish regions are urging the central government to take measures that would give them legal backing to impose curfews as the country battles a resurgent coronavirus epidemic.As of Saturday, 10 of Spains 17 regions, including Asturias, Cas...

At least 13 killed in suicide bombing at Kabul education centre

At least 13 people were killed in a suicide bombing at an education centre in Kabul on Saturday, Afghan officials said.Saeed Jami, a health ministry spokesman, said 13 bodies had been recovered and 30 injured people had been transported by ...

Lawlessness is nature of RJD, says JP Nadda at Biharsharif rally

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday lashed out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD over the promises of providing employment made by it. Addressing the public in Biharsharif, he said that under whom lawlessness existed in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020