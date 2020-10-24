Left Menu
A surveillance drone of Chinese make was on Saturday shot down by Army troops shortly after it crossed into this side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said The DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone, fitted with cameras, was spotted hovering in air by the alert troops in Keran sector and subsequently shot down, the officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-10-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 19:30 IST
Surveillance drone shot down by Army along LoC in north Kashmir
The DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone, fitted with cameras, was spotted hovering in the air by the alert troops in Keran sector and subsequently shot down, the officials said. Image Credit: ANI

A surveillance drone of Chinese make was on Saturday shot down by Army troops shortly after it crossed into this side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said

The DJI Mavic 2 Pro drone, fitted with cameras, was spotted hovering in the air by the alert troops in Keran sector and subsequently shot down, the officials said. They said the drone was seized and further investigation is on

There has been a spurt in the use of drones from Pakistani side over the past few months to smuggle arms and narcotics. Earlier in June, an attempt to drop weapons through drone was scuttled by BSF personnel when they shot down a Hexa-copter with a payload of five-and-a-half kgs including a sophisticated US-made M4 semi-automatic carbine and seven Chinese grenades along the International border in Kathua district.

