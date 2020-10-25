Hoshiarpur rape-murder: Punjab minister assures exemplary punishment to culprits
Expressing sympathy with the bereaved family, Arora reiterated the resolve of the state government for exemplary punishment to perpetrators of the heinous crime. The minister assured that the Punjab Police has expedited its investigation so that the case could be put on fast track to ensure justice to the victim’s family at the earliest.PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 25-10-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 00:14 IST
Punjab minister Sunder Sham Arora on Saturday met the family of the six-year-old girl who was allegedly raped, killed and then set on fire in Hoshiarpur. Expressing sympathy with the bereaved family, Arora reiterated the resolve of the state government for exemplary punishment to perpetrators of the heinous crime.
The minister assured that the Punjab Police has expedited its investigation so that the case could be put on fast track to ensure justice to the victim’s family at the earliest. Arora announced that the state government will provide a five-marla plot to the family besides helping them in the construction of their own house. Arora also announced to give a Rs 2.50-lakh fixed deposit from his own pocket in the name of five other daughters of the bereaved parents. The minister said he will give the amount from his personal funds, which will be deposited in a bank in the name of girls. The half-burnt body of the victim was found at a house in a Tanda village of Hoshiarpur on Wednesday. Gurpreet Singh and his grandfather Surjit Singh were arrested on charges of murder and rape, police had said on Thursday. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday had directed Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta to ensure proper investigation into the incident.
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab
- Amarinder
- Sunder Sham Arora
- Arora
- Gurpreet Singh
- Surjit Singh
- Dinkar Gupta
ALSO READ
Data on Delhi-NCR pollution vindicates Punjab govt's stance: Amarinder Singh
Rahul Gandhi, Amarinder Singh vow to force Centre to revoke farm laws
Amarinder Singh hits out at “double standards” of opposition SAD & AAP
Ready to resign or be dismissed than bow to injustice to farmers: Capt Amarinder Singh
Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh in war of words on Twitter over farm bills passed by Punjab assembly