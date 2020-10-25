Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hoshiarpur rape-murder: Punjab minister assures exemplary punishment to culprits

Expressing sympathy with the bereaved family, Arora reiterated the resolve of the state government for exemplary punishment to perpetrators of the heinous crime. The minister assured that the Punjab Police has expedited its investigation so that the case could be put on fast track to ensure justice to the victim’s family at the earliest.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 25-10-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 00:14 IST
Hoshiarpur rape-murder: Punjab minister assures exemplary punishment to culprits

Punjab minister Sunder Sham Arora on Saturday met the family of the six-year-old girl who was allegedly raped, killed and then set on fire in Hoshiarpur. Expressing sympathy with the bereaved family, Arora reiterated the resolve of the state government for exemplary punishment to perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The minister assured that the Punjab Police has expedited its investigation so that the case could be put on fast track to ensure justice to the victim’s family at the earliest. Arora announced that the state government will provide a five-marla plot to the family besides helping them in the construction of their own house. Arora also announced to give a Rs 2.50-lakh fixed deposit from his own pocket in the name of five other daughters of the bereaved parents. The minister said he will give the amount from his personal funds, which will be deposited in a bank in the name of girls. The half-burnt body of the victim was found at a house in a Tanda village of Hoshiarpur on Wednesday. Gurpreet Singh and his grandfather Surjit Singh were arrested on charges of murder and rape, police had said on Thursday. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday had directed Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta to ensure proper investigation into the incident.

TRENDING

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

Xiaomi opens northernmost offline retail point in Russia's Murmansk city

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SAD poses four questions to Punjab CM over agricultural bills passed by assembly

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday asked Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh if he had annulled the central agri-marketing laws and when the new bills passed in the assembly would come into being. The party po...

Police officer fired after shooting of Black couple in Illinois

A police officer in Waukegan, Illinois, was fired after he shot and killed an unarmed Black teenager and wounded the young mans 20-year-old Black girlfriend during a traffic stop earlier this week.The unidentified officer was terminated fro...

Venezuelan opposition figure Lopez abandons Caracas refuge to flee abroad

Venezuelan opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez abandoned the Spanish ambassadors residence in Caracas on Saturday to flee the country, more than a year after seeking refuge there to escape house arrest, his party said. Lopezs party, Popula...

Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases near 1.7 million: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa Ethiopia, October 25 ANIXinhua The number of confirmed cases in the African continent has reached 1,696,286, Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Africa CDC said on Saturday. The continental disease control and prev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020