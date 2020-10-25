Left Menu
Rs 1.21 lakh penalty on polluters in Noida

The Noida Authority on Saturday said it imposed penalties worth Rs 1.21 lakh on private contractors and other entities that were found violating guidelines and rules to combat air pollution here. Altogether, penalties worth Rs 1.21 lakh were imposed on Saturday over violation of guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the GRAP," it said in a statement.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-10-2020 00:17 IST
The Noida Authority on Saturday said it imposed penalties worth Rs 1.21 lakh on private contractors and other entities that were found violating guidelines and rules to combat air pollution here. The action included a major penalty worth Rs one lakh on A G Enviro, a private agency engaged in collection of waste here, for transporting unsegregated wet and dry waste, the authority said.

The authority has imposed penalties worth over Rs 32.15 lakh since October 17 on entities contributing to air pollution here, according to a PTI tally. The continued action against polluters has come in the wake of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) coming into force amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, even as the air quality in Noida remained "very poor" on Saturday.

"Varying amounts of penalties were imposed on entities not adhering to official guidelines on containing air pollution. Altogether, penalties worth Rs 1.21 lakh were imposed on Saturday over violation of guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the GRAP," it said in a statement. The authority said 330 tonnes of construction and demolition waste was picked up from various locations in Noida on Saturday and sent to the processing plant in Sector 80.

Road stretches measuring 103 kilometres were sprinkled with water, while another 230 kilometres on 67 routes were cleaned mechanically by sweeping machines, it said. Footpaths and streets measuring 55 kilometres were cleaned during the night using water treated by sewage treatment plants, it stated.

