Tribal girl raped by relative, 4 others

A tribal girl was allegedly gangraped by five men, including a relative of hers, in Jagtial district of Telangana, police said on Saturday. The five allegedly took the minor to the outskirts of Metpally town three weeks ago and committed the crime, they said.

The victim’s brother lodged a complaint only today, fearing loss of family honour, police said. A case has been registered and the probe has begun, they said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, they added. The girl was sent for a medical examination.