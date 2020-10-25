Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus and Russia will respond to external threats, Lukashenko tells Pompeo: agencies

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko told U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a phone call on Saturday that Belarus and Russia were ready to respond jointly to external threats, Russian agencies quoted Belarus state media as saying. Lukashenko, who is holding on to power despite major protests in recent weeks calling for him to resign, is facing the prospect of a national strike that could begin on Monday following an ultimatum set by opposition leaders.

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2020 07:05 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 07:05 IST
Belarus and Russia will respond to external threats, Lukashenko tells Pompeo: agencies

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko told U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a phone call on Saturday that Belarus and Russia were ready to respond jointly to external threats, Russian agencies quoted Belarus state media as saying.

Lukashenko, who is holding on to power despite major protests in recent weeks calling for him to resign, is facing the prospect of a national strike that could begin on Monday following an ultimatum set by opposition leaders. Lukashenko has shown no sign he will heed the ultimatum and step down. Protests against his 26-year rule began following an Aug. 9 election victory his opponents say was rigged.

Lukashenko had sought to mend fences with the West in recent years and Pompeo had travelled to Belarus in February in a bid to "normalise" ties. But the crisis after the disputed election pushed Lukashenko back closer to traditional ally Russia. A U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed Pompeo's call on Saturday. "The Secretary called for the full release and immediate departure from Belarus of wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Vitali Shkliarov and reaffirmed U.S. support for the democratic aspirations of the people of Belarus," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Washington has imposed sanctions on Belarus officials following violent crackdowns at demonstrations in Minsk and across the country. Protesters shouting slogans and waving red-and-white opposition flags marched through the streets of Minsk on Saturday, footage taken by local media showed.

"Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs of Belarus. At the same time, the countries are ready to jointly respond to emerging external threats," Russia's Interfax news agency cited Belarus state television as saying, describing the call. "By mutual opinion, after Pompeo's February visit to Minsk, the situation has changed dramatically, new challenges have arisen and are emerging," Interfax cited Belarusian state television as saying. (Additional reporting by Jonathan Landay in Washington; Writing by Polina Ivanova and Matthias Williams; Editing by Alison Williams and Daniel Wallis)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Xiaomi opens northernmost offline retail point in Russia's Murmansk city

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung group chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78

South Koreas Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee died on Sunday, Samsung said. He died with his family by his side, including his son, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, the conglomerate said.Lee, who was 78, helped grow his fathe...

Report: Authorities find 2 girls after 2 boys are killed

Authorities found two girls who were abducted from a Kansas home where two boys were discovered dead Saturday, and a suspect is in custody, a TV station reported. KMBC TV reported about 7 pm Saturday that the girls were found by the Oklahom...

Mainland China reports 15 new coronavirus cases vs 28 previous day

China reported 15 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 23, down from 28 cases in the previous day, the health commission said on Sunday. All 15 of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health C...

Appeals court halts order requiring Georgia pollbook backups

A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted a lower courts order that said every polling place in Georgia must have at least one updated paper backup of the electronic pollbooks that are used to check in voters. US District Judge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020